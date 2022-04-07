LAHORE:The arrival and departure of various express passenger trains delayed for hours on Wednesday, leaving the passengers with no option but to wait at the railways stations for several hours across the country. Railways spokesperson said that the Railways administration was trying to improve the timings.

According to details, 1-Up Khyber Mail was late for 1 hour, 5-Up Greenline was 1:57 hours late, 7-Up Tezgam 5:20 hours, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express 0:50 hours, 13-Up Awam Express 0:59 hours, 15-Up Karachi Express 0:30 hours, 17-Up Millat Express 4:16 hours late.

35-Up Sir Syed Express was late for 2:40 hours, 39-Up Jaffer Express 2:30 hours, 41-Up Karakoram Express 30 minutes, 45-Up Pakistan Express 0:45 hours, 103-Up Subak Kharam Express 0:40 hours and 113-Up Musapak Express 1:04 hours late.

Whereas, 2-Dn Khyber Mail was late for 1:38 hours, 10-Dn 01:00 hours, 40-Dn Jaffar Express 00:38 hours, 42-Dn Karakoram Express 0:50 hours, and 48-Dn Rehman Baba Express 0:45 hours late.