Healthy diet, lifestyle stressed to check spread of diabetes

LAHORE:As per vision of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, non-communicable diseases programme conducted an awareness seminar on diabetes and Ramazan at University of Management and Technology here on Wednesday.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir was the chief guest at the seminar while the programme Director Dr Faisal Masood and DG UMT Abid Sherwani were also present.

Addressing the participants, DG HS said Pakistan is ranking on No-3 with 33 million diabetic cases and there is a need of the hour to spread awareness about prevention and control of diabetes. He said from 2019 to 2021, diabetic cases increased by 70 percent.

Programme Director NCDs, Dr Faisal Masood said, “We must adopt healthy diet and lifestyle to stop the further spread of diabetes. NCDs clinics have been established at district and tehsil level for early detection and management of diabetes.

DG UMT Abid Sherwani thanked NCDs, P&SHD for conducting such an informative seminar on diabetes and its management especially during Ramazan.

UVAS: The Officer Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell ceremony and Iftari for Deputy Controller of Exam Mr Zahid Hussain & Transport Officer Muhammad Riaz who have been retired from UVAS service here in City Campus Lahore.