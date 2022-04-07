Treat every citizen as VVIP, SSP tells his staff

LAHORE:SSP Discipline Lahore Ejaz Rasheed, on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Colony Police Station where he inspected front desk, reporting and record room, lockup and attendance of staff, cleanliness and other related sections of the Police Station.

SHO Nishtar Colony, Incharge Investigation and other related police officers and officials were present on this occasion. Ejaz directed the Police officers to make it their top priority to resolve the genuine issues of the citizens at Police Station level. He said that Police Stations are the face of the department and it should be our top priority to promote merit and provide justice to the citizens. He said that every complainant visiting Police Station is a VVIP and it is mandatory for us to give him due respect and honour.

SSP Discipline also enquired about the issues of police station staff related to their duties and facilities provided to them. He further directed the staff to meet the arrest targets of proclaimed offenders and habitual criminals.

cops’ performance laudED: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has commended the supervisory officers of Lahore and Rawalpindi police for holding the Pak-Australia cricket series peacefully.

Appreciating the performance of the police teams in ensuring the best security and traffic arrangements during the series, the IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel performed their best duties for the security of cricket teams, officials and spectators as well during T20, ODI and Test matches.

IG Punjab congratulated CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore, CTO Lahore, Safe City Authority, and Special Branch, RPO and CPO Rawalpindi and their team for ensuring foolproof arrangements. He also praised all traffic wardens and lady personnel along with the officers who have performed their duties diligently.

DC: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha on Wednesday visited Sasta Ramazan Bazaar here at Karim Park ground to review arrangements. Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rashid and others also accompanied him.

The DC checked flour and sugar stalls and supply of essential commodities and rates at fair price shops in the Ramazan Bazaar. He also reviewed supply of potatoes, tomatoes, onions, lady finger, pumpkins, apples, bananas, daal channa, dates, basins, lemons, garlic and guavas. He checked the sanitation arrangements in Ramazan Bazaar.