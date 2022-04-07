PU hits new landmark in int’l subject-wise ranking

LAHORE:With the inclusion of two more subjects, Punjab University has hit the new landmark in the latest subject-wise positions of universities across the globe and its 15 subjects have been ranked in the latest QS World Universities Rankings.

Moreover, in the latest QS subject-wise international ranking, the newly added subjects included theology, divinity, religious studies and engineering and technology, which had been ranked 101-130 and 451-500 respectively. PU also retained its position in the subject of petroleum engineering which has been ranked among the world’s top 101-150 institutions.

In a press statement, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that PU was never ranked subject-wise until 2017. However, he said, the administration introduced several reforms and for the first time, its three subjects were ranked in 2019, 5 subjects in 2020, 13 subjects in 2021 and now its 15 subjects have been placed in international subject-wise ranking. He said that PU has also improved its ranking in several subjects as compared to the previous year, which is an extraordinary achievement.

According to QS ranking data, PU has improved its subject-wise ranking as compared to 2021 rankings i.e. agriculture & forestry 251-300, previously 301-350, physics & astronomy 351-400, previously 401-450, natural sciences 401-450, previous 451-500, computer science and information system 451-500, previously 501-550, social sciences & management 451-500, previously 501-520, business & management studies 401-450, previously 451-500.

PU retained its outstanding positions in other subjects including pharmacy and pharmacology 251-300, mathematics 401-450, environmental sciences 401-450, biological sciences 451-500, Chemistry 451-500 while it has been ranked 401-410 in chemical engineering.

Prof Niaz said that Punjab University had secured this rare achievement in a journey of just four years, as PU was not ranked until 2018. He said that in 2018, PU secured 232nd position in QS Asian ranking while in 2021, it has been declared 145th university in Asia. He also appreciated the efforts of Chairman Ranking Committee Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for his hard work for the improvement in the international ranking.