Thursday April 07, 2022
Lahore

Govt employees stopped from using social media

By Our Correspondent
April 07, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab government stopped officers and employees from using social media here on Wednesday. According to Services & General Administration notification (S&GAD), the provincial government officers and employees neither can use social media, including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp nor can give their opinion on social media accounts. In this regard, the S&GAD issued a circular to all administrative secretaries and heads of the institutions.

