PFA discards 2,300kg unhygienic meat

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of DG Shoaib Khan Jadoon has discarded 2,300kg unhygienic meat of emaciated and sick chicken while carrying out raids on different shops in Tollinton Market on Wednesday.

Punjab Food Authority has set ablaze all confiscated meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace. PFA DG said that two chicken sale points - Liaqat Poultry Stall and Shah Gee Chicken Sale Centre - were found in the wicked practice of selling substandard meat.

Meanwhile, PFA also took action against Ramzan Chicken Stall Shadman for selling substandard chicken meat. DG PFA said that the food business operators also failed to adopt the exact slaughtering system and ensure the hygienic working environment. Apart from that, workers of the units also did not have medical certificates.

Jadoon further said the use of unhygienic and dead meat is not fit for human consumption and causes health problems. He advised people to buy fresh meat rather than chicken slaughtered earlier. DG PFA has committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the 110 million population of Punjab during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this connection, Punjab Food Authority constituted special teams to monitor the process of edibles from food preparation to sale in three shifts round-the-clock. He also directed the operations wing to ensure the presence of food safety officers in Ramazan bazaars across Punjab.

Jadoon said that the demand for beverages has increased with the onset of the summer season and Ramazan. In this connection, Punjab Food Authority is collecting samples of all companies’ beverages to check their quality. He warned that PFA would remove the stock of all those companies from the market whose products failed laboratory tests. Punjab Food Authority DG appealed to the masses to select healthy and nutritious food to keep themselves active and fit. He requested the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA Facebook Page and Toll-Free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received will be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.