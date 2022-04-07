Automaker to refund excessive GST

ISLAMABAD: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited on Wednesday agreed to pay back excessive general sales tax (GST) taken from buyers of Suzuki vehicles, after Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) had ordered the automaker to return extra 4.5 percent charged from the customers.

The FTO has directed implementation of the decision to refund excessive excise duty to 24 complainants by the Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Karachi in the Pak Suzuki case. The President of Pakistan had also upheld the FTO decision and rejected FBR’s pleas against recommendation for refund.

According to FTO statement, complaints were filed against Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Islamabad and Pak Suzuki for charging sales at 17 percent on purchase of Suzuki Cultus vehicle 998 CC after July 2021, as against 12.5 percent that was the actual rate at that time.

The complaints were filed against FBR Islamabad and Pak Suzuki, in terms of Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance).

As per the information with the FTO Office, apart from the 24 initial complaints, there are 9000 such buyers of up to 1000cc vehicles who have been charged to tax not due after July 1st 2022.

Taxpayers were constrained to pay in excess of what was actually due. FTO had recommended that collection of the sales tax in excess of being legislated in the Finance Act 2021 and delay in settling the tax refund was tantamount to maladministration.

Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah had directed advisor Income Tax Karachi to hold meetings with stakeholders for smooth implementation of the findings/recommendations in the referred complaints of over charge of tax by Pak Suzuki.

Both the representative of Large Taxpayers office (LTO) Karachi and Pak Suzuki agreed mechanism for implementation for the FTO judgment.

According to details, the company will furnish the refund claims under section 66 to LTO Karachi in respect of refund due to the subject complaint (as per list provided by the FTO Office).

The refund claim would be accompanied with relevant invoices and proof of tax paid on the invoices, it said, adding, on receipt of refund claim, LTO Karachi would process the claim as per law and issue refund to the automaker.

Pak Suzuki would remit the amount to all the complainants as per their due share and submit proof of payment to LTO Karachi and FTO Office for final implementation of the order, it mentioned.