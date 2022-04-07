Textile exports up 26pc in 9 months

KARACHI: Country’s textile exports jumped by almost 26 percent to reach all time high level of $14.26 billion in the first nine months of the current financial year, compared to $11.36 billion in the same period last fiscal.

In March, textile exports surged to $1.65 billion against $1.36 billion in the same month last year, posting almost 22 percent growth.

Textile exporters and analysts attributed the substantial increase to expansion in the textile sector and better pricing of Pakistan textile goods in the international market.

However, they fear a slowdown in growth in the coming months if energy shortage, particularly of gas dents the production of the textile sector.

According to data of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) compiled by Arif Habib Limited, the export of textile goods, showed decline of 2.4 percent in March against the preceding month of February this financial year.

Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited said that textile sector went for expansion and enhanced its production capacities, which with better pricing fetched growth in the country’s textile exports.

He does not see any “dent in the export of textile goods because of friction with the US, after it was accused of interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs”, and said that as far as a major change in foreign policy came, “there was no risk to the country’s exports to US”.

Asif Inam, chairman, APTMA-South Zone said that there were some issues which might affect textile exports, particularly gas shortage, which might put some adverse impact on the growth prospects of the sector.

According to analyst Samiullah Tariq of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, if the current pace of the textile sector continued, Pakistan might achieve $19.51 billion worth of textile goods exports by the end of this financial year, which would be 27 percent higher than the last financial year.

Analysis report said that in the first nine months of last financial year of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the export of textile goods was $10 billion whereas the figure of textile exports for the entire last financial year of PML-N government was $13.54 billion.