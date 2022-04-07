Govt asks refineries to raise FO production for power generation

KARACHI: Government has asked local refineries to increase furnace oil (FO) production for generation of power from it in view of challenges posed to LNG supplies in the country.

“All refineries would endeavour to increase FO production keeping in view the challenges prevailing in LNG supplies and increase in demand by the power sector of the country,” according to official minutes of the meeting held with local refineries a few days back for production enhancement.

The meeting was chaired by secretary Petroleum Division, and attended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman and DG (Oil) along with their teams, CEOs of Attock Refinery and Pakistan Refinery, while MDs of PARCO, NRL and Cynergico participated through video link.

According to the minutes of the meeting available with The News, the purpose of the meeting was to review and discuss the production scenarios of individual refineries for supply of major petroleum products.

In the current situation of international market, where product availability is becoming a challenge due to surge in prices and geopolitical issues, there is a need to increase local refinery production to its potential level, the meeting observed.

Secretary Petroleum said that in order to achieve this target, Petroleum Division/OGRA were ready to extend any facilitation that was required in the matter. OGRA presented an update on volumes committed by refineries and actual supplies of HSD, MG and other products.

As per the decisions of the meeting, Petroleum Division would take up the matter with Director General Petroleum Concessions and respective E&P companies (OGDC/MOL/PPL) for increased supply of local crude to Attock Refinery Limited.

Petroleum Division and OGRA would approach State Bank of Pakistan for a meeting with refineries in order to resolve the issues of credit limits for opening LCs for crude imports.

Cynergico would pursue the banks for increasing their credit limits for opening LCs for crude oil imports and government would facilitate to the highest possible level.

In view of the ongoing harvesting season and product availability issues in the international market, all refineries would ensure maximum capacity utilisation.

All refineries would endeavour to increase FO production also, keeping in view the challenges prevailing in LNG supplies and increased demand by the power sector.

Petroleum Division would process the approval required for notification for specifications of HSD/PMG produced locally, which might facilitate increased production by refineries.

Petroleum Division/OGRA would also consider allowing surplus Naphtha by local refineries for processing in the Cynergico to produce additional Mogas.