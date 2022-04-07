ADB proposes roadmap to double tax to GDP ratio

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has proposed a structured roadmap that could help Pakistan double its tax-to-GDP ratio of 11 percent to 22.3 to 26 percent as according to the multilateral lender’s estimates the tax gap in the country stands at over 100 percent.

According to Asian Development Out (ADO), 2022, released by the ADB, Pakistan has a low tax-to-GDP ratio compared to other emerging economies, averaging only 11 percent from FY2010 to FY2021.

Low tax revenue contributes to high fiscal deficits and constrains fiscal space for infrastructure and social spending.

It is relevant to mention here that after the rebasing of national accounts, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax to GDP ratio had further declined to below 9 percent of GDP for the last fiscal year (2020-21). The ADB states that recent studies by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on Pakistan’s tax gap estimate that revenue could potentially reach 22.3 percent to 26.0 percent of GDP.

The challenge for Pakistan is to tap this potential through well-defined and comprehensive reforms in tax policy and administration, it adds. The featured calls to action proposed by the ADb are as follows.

A simplified and easy-to-understand tax system that makes it easy to file tax returns will encourage voluntary compliance and reduce tax evasion, while effective enforcement of tax laws can be achieved by improving governance, continued investment in information technology infrastructure, and more and better-trained staff.

The continued structural weaknesses of the tax system are reflected in a narrow tax base and poor taxpayer compliance due to the large informal economy, tax avoidance in the formal sector, and under-taxation in certain sectors.

Pakistan’s tax regime is complex and unpredictable, marred by excessive exemptions and preferential treatment, multiple rate structures, frequent ad hoc changes in tax policy, and fragmented tax administration.

The report highlights that revenue from direct taxation is low compared with indirect taxes and remains concentrated among salaried workers and large industries.

Indirect taxes comprised two-thirds of the total tax revenue in FY2021. The extensive use of withholding and sales taxes collected by third party agents has become a preferred mode of revenue collection. Provincial tax collection, compared to the share of federal tax revenue, remains miniscule, averaging 8.9 percent of total tax revenue over the last 5 years. Modernising tax administration by integrating internal database and information systems, and improved training in data management, can enhance efficiency, improve compliance risk management and audit capability, and reduce the cost of paying taxes.

Gains from recent administrative and technological improvements facilitating smoother digital filing can be increased by improving taxpayer education and facilitation services. Developing and strengthening technical capacity in data analysis can facilitate evidence-based policymaking and support better compliance by identifying tax gaps and facilitating systematic monitoring and evaluation.

These measures, complemented with broader efforts to improve the business climate and measures to address the trust deficit in the delivery of public services, can encourage informal businesses to enter the formal sector.

Improving the ability of provincial governments to raise revenue is critical for the success of tax reforms.

Expanding the provincial tax net, particularly in services like retail trade; boosting the capacity of provincial tax collection; improving the efficiency of collecting vehicle tax; and optimising the urban property tax would substantially increase the generation of provincial revenue.

Stronger institutional arrangements are needed to improve the coordination of tax policies and administrative laws among the federal and provincial governments.

Pakistan’s Medium-Term Budget Strategy FY2021– FY2024 outlines directions for tax reforms, focusing on broadening the tax base and widening the tax net, removing exemptions, simplifying procedures, and digitalising tax administration.

The FBR is preparing a strategic reform plan that delineates similar reform interventions with specific and measurable outcomes over the next 5 years.

If implemented in a sustained manner, tax reforms can pave the way for realising Pakistan’s tax potential, providing greater fiscal space to fund critical public services, the ADB report concluded.