Stocks bust rout as bargains make investors brave

Equities on Wednesday busted out of the two-day doldrums as investors decided to turn a deaf ear to the political noise and harvest value stocks with third-tier names remaining in high demand, despite another rupee plunge, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 183.02 points or 0.42 percent to close at 44,111.10 points after testing a high and a low of 44,377.60 and 43,928.08 points during the session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher as investors weighed reports that UAE was deferring over $2 billion debt payments amid speculations over the positive outcome of SC hearing on political crises.

Surging global crude oil prices, reports of a rise in services exports by 18 percent for July-February 2022 supported the stocks to end on a positive note, he said.

However, Mehanti said, mid-session pressure remained owing to rupee tumble and economic uncertainty.

KSE-30 Shares Index also ended higher by 88.01 points or 0.53 percent to 16,841.27 points compared with 16,753.26 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares, however, dropped by 7 million to 108.41 million from 115.64 million, while trading value decreased to Rs4.270 billion from Rs4.584 billion.

Market capital expanded slightly to Rs7.420 trillion from Rs7.418 trillion. Out of 324 companies active in the session, 190 closed in the green, 104 in the red, while 30 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said despite political uncertainty and unstable economic conditions, the market opened on a positive note.

Major positive contributors were ENGRO, HUBC, DAWH, SYS and EPCL cumulatively added 144 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in share prices of Unilever Foods XD, which rose by Rs745 to Rs24,500 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber that jumped by Rs57.60 to Rs825.60 per share.

Rafhan Maize took the worst beating of the day to lose Rs600 to settle down at Rs11,400 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan XD that slumped by Rs392.03 to Rs5,500 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd in a report said activity remained sideways due to political unrest and devaluation of rupee against dollar. Value buying was observed in the fertiliser sector. In the last trading hour, across the board profit-taking was witnessed, the brokerage said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included fertiliser (+64.4 points), banks (+36 points), technology & communications (+30.8 points), power (+28.7 points), and investment banks (+25.3 points).

Neelam Naz, an analyst at JS Research, said fertilisers remained in the limelight over expectations of better offtake numbers for the quarter.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to stay cautious. A buy on dips strategy is advised in value stocks,” she said.

According to JS Research, as per provisional data, urea sales in March 2022 are expected to clock in at 492,000 tonnes, an increase of 43 percent year-on-year.

Whereas, DAP offtake for the month of March is expected to clock in at around 73,000 tonnes compared to 144,000 tonnes in the same period last year, showing a decrease of 50 percent year-on-year.

Treet Corp was the highest traded stock with 13.43 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 11.96 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Engro Polymer, K-Electric Ltd, Ghani Glo Hol, TPL Properties, Pak Elektron, Hum Network, Maple Leaf and WorldCall Telecom.