One killed, 2 injured in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA: A man was killed while two others, including a passer-by, sustained injuries when a rival opened indiscriminate fire in broad-daylight in Jehangira Bazaar on Tuesday.

Said Anwar in injured condition told the police at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, that he along with his brother Muslim Khan was going home after appearing in a case at the district judiciary in Nowshera.

He said that he along with his brother were purchasing groceries in Jehangira Bazaar when their rivals identified as Gul Baz, Azim and Samiullah, residents of Hisartang, came on a bike and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

As a result, Muslim Khan killed on the spot while Said Anwar and a passer-by, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained in juries.

The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity between the two families. The Akora Khattak police have registered a case and started an investigation.