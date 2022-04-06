Spinal anaesthesia training arranged

PESHAWAR: The Prime Foundation arranged a three days spinal anaesthesia training workshop at the Kuwait Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Dean of Health Sciences, Peshawar Medical and Dental Colleges, Dr Anisa Afridi, Director, Mother and Child Health (MNCH), Merged Districts, and Dr Saeed Anwar talked during the concluding session.

The purpose was to build the capacity of the medical officers and anaesthesia technicians on payrolls of the DoH in the merged tribal districts for initiating and maintaining basic emergency and newborn care (BEmONC) as well as comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care services (CEmONC) in the hard to reach areas, save the lives of mothers and babies and also contribute to sustainable development goals.

In the end, Prof. Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman Dean of Health Sciences Peshawar Medical & Dental Colleges, Dr Anisa Afridi Director MNCH Merged Tribal Districts and Dr Saeed Anwar Director of Prime Institute of Public Health gave away certificates to the workshop participants, facilitators, and resource persons.

Meanwhile, an event was held at Peshawar Medical College for the students and faculty of Peshawar Medical and Dental Colleges.

Dr Javed Iqbal, a professor of emeritus surgery and a known medical educationist, was the keynote speaker.

He told the audience that no doubt knowledge, skills, and attitude mattered a lot in creating capable and competent health professionals but society needed values and their successful transfer to all professionals on top of everything else.

Dr Javed Iqbal said educational approaches required being tailor-made for individual students rather than one size fits all and needed to be based on partnership, respect, and friendliness.

Likewise, he added, the education and training endeavours needed to be made more challenging than stressful for the learners.