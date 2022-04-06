 
close
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two drown

By Our Correspondent
April 06, 2022

SUKKUR: Two children drowned in a pond in district Qambar Shahdadkot on Tuesday.

Reports said two children, including a six-year-old boy Siddique s/o Abdul Shakoor and eight-year-old girl Shamul drowned while playing by a water pond.

Comments