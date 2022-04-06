NOWSHERA: A man was killed while two others, including a passer-by, sustained injuries when a rival opened...
PESHAWAR: The Prime Foundation arranged a three days spinal anaesthesia training workshop at the Kuwait Teaching...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the federal ombudsman to increase its outreach to far-flung areas...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday accorded approval to 17 projects worth 20 billion...
SUKKUR: Two women died and two rescued in the two different incidents of suicide in Nawabshah and Sanghar...
MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has suffered a major setback in the second phase of the local government...
