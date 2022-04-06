President asks ombudsman to get access to remote areas

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the federal ombudsman to increase its outreach to far-flung areas of the country and utilise the latest information technology tools for the quick redressal of people’s complaints against the maladministration of government departments.

The president asked the ombudsman to provide speedy justice to the complainants against the high-handedness of utility companies as most of the complaints were related to excessive billing by DISCOs and gas companies.

The president made these remarks while talking to the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, who called on him and presented the Annual Report-2021 of the organisation, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Secretary to the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat Ejaz Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting. The ombudsman briefed the president about the performance and achievements of the institution during the year 2021.