Two women commit suicide, two rescued

SUKKUR: Two women died and two rescued in the two different incidents of suicide in Nawabshah and Sanghar districts.

Reports said a 45-year-old woman, identified as Sath Bharai(45) w/o Jumo Zardari, along with her two daughters, including 18-year-old Gulnaz w/o Ramzan Zardari and 12-year-old Allah Bachai d/o Jummo Zardari, residents of village Muhammad Zardari in the limits of Punhal Khan Zardari Police Station near Skrand in district Nawabshah, had jumped into the Rohri Canal to commit suicide, however, the local divers rescued two of them Gulnaz and Allah Bachai, while Sath Bharai, the mother, could not be rescued.

The rescued women told the police that they had attempted to commit suicide because of her father, who had brutally been torturing them. They also requested the police to not send them back to their house, because family members would kill them.

SSP Nawbshah Ameer Saud Magsi ordered the Skrand Police to arrest the husband of the woman and to provide security to the daughters of the deceased woman. The police said the victims’ father and husband of one of the women were at large after the incident.