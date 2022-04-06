Ophthalmologist reinstated on court order

PESHAWAR: After reinstatement of Prof Dr Musa Kaleem, the administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Tuesday reinstated a senior ophthalmologist Dr Mehfooz Hussain on court order.

The LRH administration had terminated the two senior doctors, Prof Musa Kaleem and Dr Mehfooz Hussain a few years ago on different charges.

They had challenged their termination in the court. The court after long litigations restored both of them to their positions.

However, the LRH administration refused to obey court orders and reinstate them. They again went to the court and informed it that the hospital administration had refused to reinstate them as per the court order. The court took serious note of the incident and gave a deadline to the LRH administration to reinstate them or face contempt of court. In Prof Musa Kaleem’s case, the tribunal had warned of ceasing all funds of the hospital if he was not reinstated in a certain period of time.

Since the acting dean of the hospital had resigned a day earlier as she didn’t want any confrontation with the court, acting dean Dr Hamid Shehzad, now serving as acting dean, accepted the court verdict and reinstated Prof Musa Kaleem.

The same acting Dean, Dr Hamid Shehzad on Tuesday also accepted the arrival of Dr Mehfooz Hussain in LRH. The LRH administration, however, stated that their arrival would be subject to their appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.