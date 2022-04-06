Barrister Saif, ILF members accuse SCBA chief of bias

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, has accused the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon of using his platform against political opponents.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, he said the lawyer community had given

Bhoon the mandate to solve their problems but he was allegedly acting against the mandate.

Everyone, he said, had political affiliation and should have political freedom but he alleged that the SCBA president was violating the prestige of his office.

The special assistant suggested to Bhoon to come forward and become a party to the case in an individual capacity. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is hearing the case.

He believed that the SCBA president was using the platform for a particular political party.

Responding to a question about the dissolution of provincial assemblies, Barrister Saif said the PTI leadership would take the future line of action after the Supreme Court verdict, adding no decision had been taken yet about the provincial assembly’s fate.

The ruling PTI-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), KP President Saadullah Jan Marwat flayed the SCBA President for his alleged anti-PTI government role, saying the ILF believed in the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He accused Ahsan Bhoon of insulting the lawyer community by allegedly using the bar platform for a particular political party.

The ILF central secretary-general Faisal Ilyas asked the SCBA president to desist from, what he felt was, using his office and not become a party to an international conspiracy against the PTI government.

He warned of moving a vote of no confidence against Ahsan Bhoon if he continued to use the SCBA platform for a party.