Police say 224 arrested in one month for festive firing

PESHAWAR: The Capital City Police have lodged 162 cases and arrested 224 people during the drive against the festive firing in the last month.

An official on Tuesday said the police had directed all the station house officers to take strict action against those resorting to celebratory firing. “Over 224 have been arrested and 162 cases lodged against locals involved in aerial firing,” he added.

However, despite drives and lodging cases, the practice was still going on in almost all parts of the provincial capital, especially on weekends. Besides, the practice of brandishing automatic weapons is also going on by land mafia, groups and individuals who display arms in public to spread terror.

The practice has been going on for decades not only in Peshawar but all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of people have lost lives while innumerable were paralyzed when hit by stray bullets.