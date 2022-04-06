Security upped in Tank after terrorist attack

PESHAWAR: A security audit is being conducted of all the sensitive buildings and places in Tank to further upgrade its security in the wake of the last week’s terrorist attack, officials said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer, Tank, Waqar Ahmad said all the sub- divisional police officers and station house officers were conducting inspection of the sensitive buildings and places for further enhancing the security there. “The cops have been directed to strengthen the entry points to the district and increase patrolling,” he added.

Last week, the terrorists attacked the compound of a Frontier Constabulary fort, martyring six soldiers and injuring many others.

The DPO said the security had also been upgraded in trade centres as well as mosques and other crowded places during the holy month of Ramazan. “The police in coordination with other security agencies have taken measures for foolproof security across the Tank during and after Ramazan,” Waqar Ahmad said. The traffic police have been ordered to ensure smooth flow of traffic ahead of iftar and during the peak hours.