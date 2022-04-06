Charity to distribute Ramazan packages among needy families

LANDIKOTAL: Qatar Charity officials on Tuesday said that they had planned to distribute Ramazan packages among 2000 poor families in Khyber district and the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Qatar Charity Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Sajjad Khan told The News that they had prepared to distribute 400 Ramazan packages among the deserving people in Tirah valley in the coming week.

He said earlier they had completed community projects and conducted training sessions on water related issues. He said they also distributed a good number of food packages in the Tirah valley in last winter.

He said they would soon visit Tirah valley for the food distribution. “This year Qatar Charity has planned to distribute dry food among more than 2000 poor families in Peshawar, Nowshera and Tirah in Khyber in Ramazan,” said Sajjad.

He added that they had ration packages for locals and Afghan refugees which would also be distributed in Landikotal in the coming days.

The Qatar charity said they distributed 341 food packages among 140 families in Taru Jabba, Pabbi while 201 packages were given to poor families in Budhni village in Peshawar.