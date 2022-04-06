Agreement signed to provide scholarship to needy students

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Digital World Pakistan (DWP) Foundation on Tuesday signed a scholarship agreement to provide financial support to needy and capable students at undergraduate level.

The agreement was inked by Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, and Muhammad Farooq Naseem, vice president of DWP Foundation, Chairman and CEO DWP Group at a ceremony, said a press release. It said the donor would provide over Rs25 million to GIK over four years.

The objective of the grant is to provide education to the underprivileged and capable students in order to bring them on a par with the more fortunate and privileged classes and to create a critical mass of talented youth for the development of society.

DWP Foundation has agreed to pay a scholarship grant for 15 students of the Engineering and Computer Sciences Programme for four year.

The foundation will provide a 50 percent grant and the remaining 50 percent will be arranged by GIK for each student. The criteria for selection for students have been finalized by the two parties.

The Foundation has the right to increase the amount of grant to accommodate the increasing number of capable students.

However, any downward revision of financial assistance made to the students shall not be done once the funds have been disbursed or committed but the Foundation has the right to discontinue the financial assistance if any student fails to meet the agreed CGPA criteria.

According to the criteria for the scholarship grant, the students must be from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per their domicile; annual

family income of the student must not be above Rs840,000 and the students must maintain CGPA of 3.00 and above on a scale of 4.00 throughout their degree programme to remain eligible for the scholarship grant. The disbursement of the funds will be managed in a judicious manner by GIK Institute.