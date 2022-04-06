 
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Peshawar

Butchers, vendors fined

By Our Correspondent
April 06, 2022

MANSEHRA: The district administration has fined many fruit and vegetable vendors and butchers for overcharging.

A joint team of the district food department, police and district administration led by the additional assistant commissioner, Qamar Zia Malik, visited the markets and fined many shopkeepers and vendors.

