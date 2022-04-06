Shopkeepers not following rate lists in markets

Rawalpindi : The customers have shown grave concerns over behaviour of the traders and shopkeepers who according to them are not following rate lists issued by the local administration.

According to the details, the administration daily issues rate lists of essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, grocery items, meat, and chicken, and the shopkeepers are bound to follow them to avoid facing any legal action.

Imtiaz Abbasi, a customer, said, “I had a soft copy of the rate list issued by the administration this morning. But when I came here to buy bananas the shopkeeper is charging Rs400 per dozen that is quite contrary to the official rate.”

“Unfortunately, when I showed the shopkeeper the official rate list on my cellular phone he declined to accept it and stated it was a fake list,” he said.

He said, “Then I asked him to show the rate list and he had no answer to my question. I also found no official person in the market who could keep vigil over the prices.”

The market committees are supposed to ensure the implementation of the rate lists in the markets. But when this correspondent tried to approach representatives of a market committee in F-Block Satellite Town), they maintained that they had no executive powers and only local administration could take action against illegal profiteering.

There are also many food outlets that fix the rates of their products on their own and the administration has nothing to do with it. Their owners maintain that the customers buy their products due to their goodwill.

Rubina Akbar, a customer at a local market, said “Tomatoes are not available in the market and no one is able to give the reason for the shortage of this essential commodity. The essential food items have started missing from the market, so we never know what will happen in the coming days.”