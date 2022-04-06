Gas shortage during sehr, iftar irks Pindiites

Rawalpindi : The gas crisis in Rawalpindi has resurfaced as people in such harsh summer weather are not getting proper supply during sehr and iftar timings forcing them to buy eatables from the market at exorbitant rates.

In some areas, even the gas sucking compressors have failed to help the families using them for keeping their stoves burning for cooking during Ramazan.

The residents of Adiala Road, Defense Road, Tulsa, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Dhok Juma, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Mubarak Lane, Jarai, Kehkashan Colony, Samarzar, Kalyal, Ali Town, Dama Syedan, Dhok Ratta, Dhok Hassu, Mukha Sing Estate, Pirwdahi, Bangash Colony, Banni, Asghar Mall, Qasim Market, Misriyal and several other localities are facing zero gas pressure, particularly during ‘Sehr’ and ‘Iftar’ for past two days.

Some key post officers from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on condition of anonymity said that natural gas is being supplied to power plants therefore domestic consumers are facing zero gas pressure. The SNGPL is neither providing natural gas to CNG stations nor to domestic users for two days, the key post officers claimed. The officers also warned that domestic consumers will face more and more gas crises in the coming days.

The officers also said that there was no gas in the system for supplying consumers. It was due to poor management of the former government during winter, they claimed.

The areas of Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Chakra, Satellite Town, Friends Colony, Committee Chowk, Jhanda, Mareer Hasan, Sher Zaman Colony, Saddar, Munawar Colony, New Lalazar, Tahli Mohri, Saleha Street, Dhoke Kala Khan, Naik Alam, Dhoke Manga Khan, Adra, Chaman Zar, Scheme-III, Garibabad, Kashmir Colony, Gulshanabad, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Arya Mohallah, People’s Colony, Christian Colony, Tipu Road, Lalkurti, Tench Bhatta, Jan Colony and several other localities are facing low to zero gas pressure for two days.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Syed Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that we are trying to provide natural gas for domestic users but the majority of consumers are using compressors therefore maximum families were deprived of gas. We are taking strict action against users of compressors, he claimed.

Rawalpindi Naanbhais Welfare Association (RNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they were using LPG cylinders at ‘tandoors’ even in hot weather. The SNGPL was not providing them natural gas, he claimed.

The residents of affected localities are facing difficulties in cooking meals while several ‘tandoors’ have stopped selling ‘roti’ in absence of natural gas. Some ‘tandoors’ are using LPG and selling ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ but at higher than the official rates.