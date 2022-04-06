5 Sasta Bazaars operational across city: CDA

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has set up five Sasta (Subsidized) Ramazan Bazaars in various sectors in the city to provide edible items to residents at controlled prices during the holy month, said DMA director Shakeel Arshad on Tuesday.
Talking to APP, he said the Bazaars were operational in multiple sectors of Islamabad including I-9, H-9, G-10, G-7, and G-6. Fruits, vegetables, and other essential edibles were being sold at cheaper rates than the market price, he added.
He said teams were constituted to check the prices of various edibles displayed at stalls in the bazaars.
Strict action would be taken against profiteering.
“The main purpose of bazaars is to ensure availability of essential kitchen items to the general public at controlled rates during the holy month of Ramazan,” he maintained.
The market committee would ensure constant food supply in all bazaars.
Stalls of Utility Stores Corporation would also be established in each bazaar.
Likewise, secretaries of respective union councils and DMA staff would be available to provide necessary support in that regard.
To a query, he said a plan is underway to make weekly bazaars operational throughout the week to provide relief the masses across the month.
