Cycling trials for Asian event on May 8

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Tuesday announced that it will hold trials on May 8 at 8 am at the Cycling Velodrome in Lahore to pick riders for the Asian Cycling Championship which will be held in New Delhi from June 18-22.

The PCF has written to all the affiliated units to send their cyclists in time for the trials. A senior official of the PCF told 'The News' that that there are multiple events in which the country will participate.

"Pakistani riders will feature in the individual time trial, pursuit and sprint but we will decide after trials whether we should also feature in the team pursuit or not," the official said.

The official was hopeful that there will be no issue of visas. The official said that the national squad will leave for India via Wagah border.

"It will be easy for us to go by Wagah border as going by air will be too expensive," the official said.