Mongolian trip will help us greatly ahead of CW Games: Inam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam sees the 15-day training with the Asian wrestlers ahead of the Asian Championship in Mongolia as a huge opportunity for the country’s wrestlers to assess where they stand and what they should do to overcome their deficiencies ahead of this year’s Commonwealth Games.

“This is a big opportunity for us ahead of the Commonwealth Games to feature in an event and before that to train for 15 days in Mongolia with the Asian wrestlers. It will exactly tell us where we stand now in mat wrestling and on which areas we will have to work ahead of the Commonwealth Games. So it will be very helpful for us,” Inam told ‘The News’.

“It will be a learning period for us and we will try to learn more and then feature in the Asian event,” Inam added.

Inam and the Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah along with their coach Ghulam Fareed will were scheduled to fly out of Lahore for Mongolia in the wee hours of Wednesday (today) to undergo a 15-day training before featuring in the Asian Championship pencilled in for April 19-24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

However, wrestler Mohammad Bilal will leave on April 19 to only feature in the Asian Championship in 57 kilogramme.

“We have not been able to get training on foreign soil since long despite making efforts to manage such an opportunity and the one in Mongolia is a big one. Here Asian level event is being conducted and definitely here we will train with the Asian countries and will compete with them. So its a huge chance for us to learn,” Inam said.

“Let’s see what happens. When will go there as we have to play the event, maintain weight and undergo training also. We will see how is the situation there as I think in Mongolia there may be a problem of Halal food but for that we have written to their federation that we will be needing halal food and we are also trying to take some food with us from here,” he said.

Inam also hopes to break Pakistan’s long medal drought in the Asian Championship.

“Asia’s level is very high as global heroes feature in this event but InshaAllah we will not take it in that perspective that we cannot compete with them. We are equally capable and every effort will be made to utilise the 15 days training and to play in the continental event. We will try to win medal there as we have not got any medal at this stage since long,” he said.

The other day trials were held at Lahore in which wrestlers were selected for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

And Inam was very happy with the outcome of the trials.

“Thanks God trials were held which were very good. Several upsets were seen and youngsters also came to the team and inshaAllah this team will bring laurels for Pakistan,” said Inam, also a beach wrestling global hero.

Inam will feature in the 86kg in the Asian Championship, a weight in which he hasn’t competed in since 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

“We are in the camp for the last 20 to 22 days and training has been fairly well. This time I am going to play in 86 kg. The biggest challenge is to maintain weight as since long I have been playing in other weights. The last time I had played in this weight category was in the 2018 Commonwealth Games,” he said.

“There are multiple challenges. One is to feature in the Asian Championship while maintaining weight. The second thing is that our main target is the Commonwealth Games and we have to win medals in that and our Mongolia tour will help us prepare for the Commonwealth Games.”

Inam said they also plan an international training stint after their tour to Mongolia.

“After our return we will have three months at our disposal ahead of the Commonwealth Games and in that we also plan training on foreign soil. We will be able to analyse ourselves in Mongolia regarding our mistakes, power and opportunities.

It is the first step towards preparing for the Commonwealth Games, Islamic Games and Asian Games and I hope it will be very beneficial,” Inam said.