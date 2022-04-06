Sad but true

In democratic countries like ours, people have the power to elect their representatives. But it seems that Pakistanis...
Imran Khan used to talk about ‘rule of law’ in the country even before coming to power. Whatever happened last...
The authorities concerned need to pay serious attention to the issue of inflation in the month of Ramazan. The country...
Once again, history is repeating itself. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his/her five-year-long tenure....
When the MQM-P announced its support for the opposition in its no-confidence move against Imran Khan, it was...
The law clearly says that once the no-confidence motion is moved against the prime minister under Article 95 and...
