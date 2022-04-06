 
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Sad but true

As a Pakistani, I feel extremely sad that yet another government won’t be completing its five-year term. Both the opposition and the government don’t seem to care much about respecting the democratic process. The people’s mandate has become a joke in this country.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

