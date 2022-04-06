In democratic countries like ours, people have the power to elect their representatives. But it seems that Pakistanis are now afraid of participating in the electoral process. All politicians make big promises to get people to vote for them, but as soon as they come to power, they conveniently forget about their promises. The people of Pakistan have now given up. They are fed up with the false commitments of politicians.
The political parties are requested to quit playing with the sentiments of the people of Pakistan. They should work for the betterment and development of the country.
Parvez Moula Bakhsh
Karachi
