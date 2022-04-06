Imran Khan used to talk about ‘rule of law’ in the country even before coming to power. Whatever happened last Sunday (April 3) clearly shows that the leader and his party do not respect the law. The actions of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly are a sheer violation of the constitution of Pakistan. Also, the dissolution of the assemblies is unconstitutional.

Such actions clearly indicate that the PTI government knew that the no-confidence move was in favour of the opposition parties.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad