High prices

The authorities concerned need to pay serious attention to the issue of inflation in the month of Ramazan. The country is dealing with a double-digit inflation rate, and the sharp rise of the dollar has badly hurt the economy. The effects of these financial crises are borne by lower middle-class and middle-class families. Besides this, small shopkeepers and retailers have increased the prices of daily-use commodities, making them more expensive and nearly unaffordable. The district authorities are aware of the situation, and they have released a rate list, but they do not confirm whether shop owners are following this list. The district authorities are responsible for dealing with price hikes and ensuring that people are not inconvenienced.

The authorities need to come up with strict punishments – shop closures, heavy fines and imprisonment – to deal with this issue. Only effective measures will provide people some relief in this holy month.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub