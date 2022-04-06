Charter of rights

When the MQM-P announced its support for the opposition in its no-confidence move against Imran Khan, it was criticized by some people who had no other option to suggest. It is true that the PPP has broken the MQM-P’s trust in the past, and it is also true that this relationship may not remain steady for long. But there are a few things that people should consider. Last time, the MQM-P participated in the elections after having passed through quite hard times as the party was completely shattered by the events that should not be repeated. It formed an alliance with the PTI. Now, the party has thoroughly analyzed the reasons that led to its loss in the 2018 elections.

Undoubtedly, the PTI did nothing for the party in the last three and a half years, except for making hollow promises. In an interview, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party was never consulted in important matters. It is a fact that through this step, the party may have lost some of its support base, but soon people will realize that the only practical approach for the party is to have a good working relationship with the PPP.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi