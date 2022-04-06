Tasteless move

The law clearly says that once the no-confidence motion is moved against the prime minister under Article 95 and presented in the National Assembly, the prime minister cannot dissolve the NA. What the PTI did on Sunday (April 3) was a deliberate attempt on its part to somehow cancel the voting on the motion as it was quite apparent that the PTI government had lost its thumping majority.

Pakistan is already dealing with multiple challenges ranging from economic crunch, high inflation, social unrest to diplomatic failure, and the current political turmoil or constitutional uncertainty has added fuel to the fire. Now that the entire country has fallen victim to a political deadlock and constitutional crisis, it is hoped that our institutions will find a way to save the country from this democratic disintegration.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat