Congested road

The road leading to Lahore General Hospital remains congested throughout the day. This main road is riddled with potholes, making it difficult for people to have a smooth ride. In the morning, especially during peak hours, commuters face a lot of problems. A public school is also situated here, and in the morning, travelling on this road becomes a challenge. School-going students and their parents remain stuck in traffic jams for a long time. Residents of the area have made several complaints to the department concerned, but no action has been taken to improve the road’s condition so far.

The higher authorities are again requested to have a look into this situation and resolve it on an urgent basis.

Nimra Ismail

Lahore