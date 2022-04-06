Unaffordable medicines

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problems being faced by lower-income families. People who are not financially strong find it difficult to buy medicines for themselves or their family members. Doctors at government hospitals often prescribe expensive medicines that are not available at these hospitals’ pharmacies – where medicines are available for free or at subsidized rates.

There have been many unfortunate cases where people lost their loved ones after they consumed expired medicines, which are mostly sold at low prices. At times, people lose their lives because of the unavailability of medicines. The relevant healthcare authorities must take timely action and ensure that everyone has access to affordable medicines.

Iqra Zahid

Sheikhupura