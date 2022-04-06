MoU signed to build a dam in KP

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to construct a dam for Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme (NGWSS) in District Karak, KPK.

The proposed dam is expected to curb shortage of drinking water in Nashpa that was deprived of ground water potential to feed a population of 21,916 with deep wells/tubes, a press release said.

The site is located at a distance of 24km North-East of Karak city, which is accessible after 54km from Kohat on Indus highway towards left side with an un-metalled road via village Shaheedan.

Currently, OGDCL is providing drinking water through bowzers on daily basis to meet the requirement of locals of Nashpa area with cost of Rs16.63 million per year.

It was informed that the area didn’t have any perennial spring/source to establish a water supply scheme to meet the drinking water requirements of the area.

Therefore, an agreement was signed between OGDCL and different departments of the KP government to construct a dam at suitable site where gravity flow could be maintained to 11 villages of Nashpa.

The villages include Lorgai, Sanda Manzai, Salkhani, Sand Khurram, Nashpa, Faqiri banda, Zanrraka banda, pirmila, paindi banda, Mir kalam, and Khazi bai.

Nashpa block has water demand of approximately 15 GPCD, which is about 328,745 gallons, 0.611 cusec, or 442.240 acre-ft/year.

The Nashpa Dam project for Karak was approved in principle by OGDCL in May 2020, with a condition that necessary analysis and proper estimation/ PC-1 would be shared with the board for formal approval.

Keeping in view the limited technical capacity regarding construction of dam, the project in principle was shifted to the KP government, which would execute it through its relevant line departments.

During the next phase, KPK government would present final project feasibility along with cost estimation & execution timelines for approval from OGDCL.