Company meeting rules issued

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday issued guidelines to facilitate and standardise role of officers of listed companies and urged use of technology during general meetings.

The guidelines would address impediments faced by listed companies, their shareholders, and stakeholders, the regulator said.

The guidelines provide chairman of board, company secretary, chief executive officer, and share registrar of listed companies a comprehensive set of instructions, which would entails their role, responsibilities, and conduct during general meetings.

As part of inclusion of technology in day to day businesses, the guidelines suggested enhanced use of technology during general meetings, outline procedure of general meetings through electronic means, manner of participation, and e-voting by shareholders.

The suggestions also included procedure for voting through ballot papers and timing and manner of announcement of result of poll electronically, etc.

The guidelines also contain a checklist that has consolidated requirements laid down in applicable laws and regulations.

The regulator has designed the checklist with respect to responsibilities of officers that need to be signed by concerned officers so as to ensure timely discharge of responsibilities by them.

According to SECP, it issued the guidelines in consideration of multiple queries and problems faced by the corporate sector. It directed the companies to consult the complete guide available on its website while performing their responsibilities during general meetings.