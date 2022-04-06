Trade body urges central bank to step in to prop up rupee

KARACHI: The central bank urgently need to help arrest falling rupee exchange rate, a top business leader said on Tuesday as investors worried about the pace of its fall and a lack of intervention by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Muhammad Idrees president Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) expressed “deep concerns over continuous devaluation of rupee against dollar which hit a new all-time low.

“The SBP (has) to play its role and devise effective strategy to stop further devaluation rupees which was having a deep negative impact on the economy, particularly the inflation,” Idrees said in a statement.

The rupee crossed 185-mark against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday amid political uncertainty that has turned into a constitutional crisis.

The central bank is nowhere near intervening in the foreign exchange market, analysts said, despite the rupee daily hit record low against the US dollar.

“Although experts are attributing the rupee devaluation to political uncertainty, SBP, being the regulator, has to play a role otherwise, it will create a lot of problems for the economy,” Idrees said.

“The economy is already sinking facing challenges of widening current and fiscal deficits.”

Idrees said the dollar roar against the rupee was raising cost of doing business and making local goods uncompetitive in export markets. “Goods have become unaffordable for common man at the local markets as impact of rising dollar value is usually passed onto end-users.”

He explained that share of exports in Gross domestic product (GDP) stood at around 10 percent, while rest of 90 percent was local trade and imports, which had been hurt through devaluation of the rupee.

KCCI president cried out that lack of effective price control mechanism had caused an abnormal upsurge in prices of almost all household commodities. “Prices of commodities of household usage have to be controlled to ease already overburdened and miserable life of inflation-stricken common man.”

He reiterated it was crucial for SBP to review current strategies being pursued, as drastic devaluation of the rupee had fostered inflation across the country. Idrees feared economic catastrophe, including energy crises, devaluing rupee, and rise trade would push the economy to a point of ‘no return’.

“All the efforts made to maintain GDP growth of 5 percent plus will go wasted if the ongoing political uncertainty continues for a long period.”

KCCI president stressed on addressal of the emerging situation, saying further decline in value of the domestic currency would surge cost of doing business.

If not, industrial performance, employment scale, and low and middle segments of the society would have to face a delicate situation, he warned.