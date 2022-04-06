Stocks flatline amid rupee free fall

Stocks hardly changed on Tuesday after swinging up and then down for the lack of political clarity that spurred investors to cut down risky exposure to where they felt safe, while others mostly warmed the sidelines amid life-low rupee, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 26.03 points or 0.06 percent to end the day at 43,928.08 points after recording a day high and a low of 44,289.56 and 43,782.27 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery led by selected scrips on the strong earnings outlook and IMF affirmation on programme discussion with a new government.

Mid-session pressure remained on political uncertainty and dismal data on $35.4 billion trade deficit for July-March FY2022 amid surging imports, he said.

Upbeat data on petroleum sales surging by 23 percent year-on-year in March 2022 and reports of over $3.92 billion record inflows in Roshan Digital Accounts catalysed a positive close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index edged up by 16.55 points or 0.10 percent to 16,753.26 points compared with 16,736.71 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped 55 million to 115.64 million from 170.48 million shares, whereas value decreased to Rs4.584 billion from Rs5.497 billion. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 35.36 million shares from 62.39 million.

Market capital slightly expanded to Rs7.418 trillion from Rs7.415 trillion. Out of 302 companies active in the session, 154 closed in green, 125 in red, while 23 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, at Topline Securities, said the trade remained range-bound on concerns over uncertain political conditions.

The market did make an intraday high of 387 points; however, this positivity failed to sustain and profit-taking ensued in the second half, he said.

EPCL closed at its upper circuit of 7.5 percent, while other major positive contributors were MEBL, EFERT, and MCBP, whereas profit-taking took a toll on the cement sector forcing LUCK, DGKC, and PIOC to close lower.

The highest increase was recorded in shares prices of Blessed Textile, which rose Rs34.50 to Rs494.51 per share, followed by Siemens Pakistan that climbed Rs26.97 to Rs622 per share.

Major decline was noted in share prices of Sapphire Fiber, which fell Rs62 to Rs768 per share, followed by Service Industries Ltd that dropped Rs23.77 to Rs423.25 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said another volatile day was observed at PSX as it opened in the negative zone due to political unrest and rupee devaluation against the dollar.

Value-buying was seen during the second hour of trading, while a rally was also witnessed in the cement and fertiliser sectors, but in the final hour across-the-board profit-taking erased all the early gains, the brokerage said.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (+49.9 points), chemicals (+41.6 points), fertiliser (+30.8 points), technology (+10.7 points), and investment banks (+9.5 points).

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 12.90 million shares. It was followed by TPL Properties that registered a trade of 6.70 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Engro Polymer, Ghani Glo Hol, K-Electric Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, Hum Network, Nishat (Chunian), Treet Corp, and Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.