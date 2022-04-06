Rebasing to boost economy’s size to Rs63.9tn

ISLAMABAD: The existing size of the country’s economy will increase to around Rs63.9 trillion from the earlier projection of Rs53.8 trillion for this fiscal year courtesy of rebased national accounts.

This revision brings the fiscal deficit down at Rs3.74 trillion or 5.8 percent of GDP by June 30, 2022, compared to 6.3 percent estimated earlier.

The budget deficit in absolute figures has widened as the federal budget is estimated at Rs4.31 trillion, equivalent to 6.7 percent of GDP, but if computed based on previous projection of Rs53.8 trillion, it might touch 8 percent of GDP.

Though rebasing has improved the budget deficit related official number, certain other figures on fiscal framework such as tax to GDP ratio, have deteriorated further. Overall development spending, especially in the social sector, further declined in percentage of GDP, with the expansion in the size of the economy.

In the wake of rebasing the government retooled the macroeconomic and fiscal framework under Mid-Year Budget Review 2021-22, which puts the federal budget deficit at a whopping Rs4.31 trillion by end-June 2022.

The primary deficit, considered sacrosanct by the IMF, will also shoot up to Rs687 billion or -1 percent of GDP.

Initially, the budget deficit was figured at 6.3 percent of GDP, but rebasing would help cap it at 5.8 percent of GDP for this fiscal year.

The government slashed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to Rs700 billion from Rs900 billion so the PSDP in percentage of GDP reduced massively. The PSDP spending in percentage of GDP is seen at slightly over 1 percent of GDP for FY2022.

The government hopes to achieve a revenue surplus of Rs570 billion from the provinces so the overall budget deficit will come down to Rs3,747, which is 5.8 percent of GDP for this fiscal.

FBR’s tax collection target has been raised from Rs5.8 trillion to Rs6.1 trillion, while non tax revenue target has been reduced from Rs2.08 trillion to Rs1.6 trillion. It is mainly because of the government's failure to fetch petroleum levy as agreed with the IMF.

Moreover, the federal expenditure is reckoned at Rs8.43 trillion, of which the current one is going to incur Rs7.6 trillion, while out of this, debt servicing is going to be the major head incurring Rs3.2 trillion.