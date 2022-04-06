Public debt swells 10.5pc to Rs42.761tn in July-Feb

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt and liabilities increased 10.5 percent to Rs42.761 trillion at the end of February, the central bank data showed on Tuesday, mostly owing to a surge in domestic borrowing to fund budget deficit.

The debt stood at Rs38.699 trillion as of February 28, 2022. It went up 16.74 percent year-on-year. The debt was Rs36.627 trillion at the end of February 2021.

A large increase in the central government debt originated from the domestic debt, which stood at Rs27.705 trillion by the end of February. It came at Rs26.265 trillion as of June last year. The government continued to borrow from commercial banks to meet its funding requirements as it doesn’t borrow from the central bank anymore under the terms of its loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The central government's external debt was Rs15.056 trillion in February. It amounted to Rs12.433 trillion in June.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed that long-term debt rose to Rs22.140 trillion at the end of February, compared with Rs19.556 trillion in June. The short-term debt was Rs5.523 trillion, compared with Rs6.680 trillion by the end of January.

At around 2 percent of GDP, the fiscal deficit during the first half of FY2022 was almost the same as last year. While the primary balance posted a surplus of 0.1 percent of GDP in the first half of this fiscal year, it was lower than the surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP in the same period of the last fiscal.

Tax collection for the month of March increased 21 percent to Rs575 billion, compared with Rs477 billion a year ago. During July-March FY2022, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected net revenue of Rs4,382 billion, compared with Rs3,395 billion in the same period of FY2021.

Asian Development Bank (ADB), in a recent report said, Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio had been the highest in the region at 86 percent in 2019, which further increased to 88 percent in 2020.

For Pakistan, in the baseline scenario related to accumulation of debt, the ADB assumes that the primary balance was close to zero and the historical real interest rate was 2.7 percent.

Based on these assumptions, ADB projected that the debt-to-GDP ratio should decrease to 64 percent until 2030, if the government smoothly maintains the primary balance at a level close to zero. This was achievable if the GDP growth was higher than 4.5 percent annually and the real interest rate does not cross the historical real interest rate value, the report said.

If the historical primary balance was 3.5 percent of GDP and the historical real interest rate was 2.7 percent, the debt to-GDP ratio would increase in the case of a negative primary balance, the ADB reported.

In this situation, 10 percent GDP growth was required to manage the current level of the debt-to-GDP ratio. The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act (FRDL) of 60 percent would be achieved in 2030 with a 10 percent GDP growth. The report further said Pakistan accumulated more than $10 billion in new debt during the pandemic.