Scholarship programme for the youth launched

LAKKI MARWAT: The Lucky Cement Limited has launched another scholarship programme for the youths of the district.
Under the programme, eligible students can apply for scholarships for graduate and postgraduate programmes. An official said on Tuesday that the company would cover the tuition fee expenses of the selected students. He said that the students residing permanently and holding domicile of Lakki Marwat district were eligible to apply for the scholarship through the company’s website. “The programme offers an opportunity for the students to attain a degree from leading universities of Pakistan as well as from public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he maintained.
He said that the students could apply for various disciplines including business management, engineering and medical. The official said that the aim of the programme was to make education accessible and affordable for deserving students especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.
