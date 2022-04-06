Officials accused of malpractices in awarding contracts

NOWSHERA: All Government Contractors Association, Communication and Works Department, on Tuesday alleged that the XEN roads was involved in malpractices and allotting contracts to blue-eyed persons.

Speaking at a press conference here, AGCA president Dad Muhammad Khan, Javed Khan and Akbar Ali Khan said that XEN roads was awarding contracts to staff members of his office and close friends in return for bribe while genuine contractors were denied their due rights.

They said that malpractices and corruption were being committed for award of contracts in a 5-star hotel outside the Nowshera district through the office staff members, which should be stopped forthwith.

They alleged that genuine contractors could not get contracts as they not greasing the palm of the C&W high-ups. The contractors’ leaders said that nine roads uplift projects were awarded to the favourite contractors but the genuine contractors could not be able to get any of the contracts.

They asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption Department to initiate a probe against the officials involved in malpractices at the C&W Department.