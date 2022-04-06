No-trust motion: 64pc Pakistanis reject US plot idea

KARACHI: A Gallup Pakistan Survey has found 64per cent Pakistanis rejecting the government’s narrative of a US conspiracy behind the opposition’s no-trust move and feel inflation and the government’s failure to redress that as the main trigger for it. However, 36 per cent of respondents of the survey believe that indeed a US conspiracy was the motivation behind the opposition’s attempt to dislodge the government. This Gallup Survey solicited the opinion of 800 households from April 3-4, 2022.

While the random telephonic survey by Gallup Pakistan has found 64per cent of Pakistanis turning down the government’s version of a US conspiracy fueling the opposition’s no trust move. They feel the government’s failure to resolve high inflation is the main trigger for the opposition’s move. However, 36 per cent of respondents believe that the US conspired with the opposition to dislodge the PTI government.

Among those who felt stagflation and the government’s failure to address it was the opposition’s motivation for launching the no-trust motion, 74 per cent shared the opinion from Sindh, 62 per cent from Punjab, 59 per cent from the KPK.

Another Gallup Survey has found 54 per cent of respondents of its survey expressing disappointment with the PTI government over three and a half years performance, whereas 46 per cent have found no fault with its service delivery. At the same time, 68 per cent of respondents have appreciated the PM’s action of calling for new elections. To another question regarding the perception of the US, 72 per cent of respondents described it as the country’s enemy and 28 per cent termed it a friend.

The new Gallup Survey weaned this information from 800 households during April 3-4, 2022. On the question of the PTI government’s delivery during the three and a half year period, 54 per cent were disappointed with Imran Khan’s regime, while 46 per cent expressed a certain degree of satisfaction. Of those expressing a higher degree of satisfaction with the central government’s performance, 60 per cent represented KPK, while 40 per cent from the same province expressed abject disappointment with its performance.

From Sindh, 43 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the performance of Imran Khan, but 57 per cent were not so appreciative. In the case of Punjab, Imran received a 45 per cent approval rating for his service delivery, but a larger 55 per cent disapproved of his performance.

To another question regarding the dissolution of the government and the call for national elections, 68 per cent responded and approved of Imran’s decision, while 32 per cent disapproved of it.

The pollster found strong reactions over its question of the US being a friend or an enemy to Pakistan: a predominant 72 per cent termed the US as the country’s enemy, while 28 per cent described the transatlantic country as a friend.