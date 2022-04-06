Two children drown in Qambar Shahdadkot

SUKKUR: Two children drowned in a pond in district Qambar Shahdadkot on Tuesday. Two children, including a six-year-old boy Siddique s/o Abdul Shakoor and eight-year-old girl Shamul d/o Rajib Solangi, residents of Naugoth in district Qambar Shahdadkot, drowned while playing by a water pond. The local residents recovered their bodies out from the water and shifted them to their houses. Later, their funeral was held.