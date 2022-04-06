AIOU plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a tree plantation campaign at its regional offices and model study centres in all provinces of the country, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.According to Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, Director Regional Services (DRS), regional directors have been directed to engage students, teachers and social activists in this plantation drive.
