Baig concerned over depreciation of rupee

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig former SVP FPCCI & Secretary Information UBG expressed his concern on the continued depreciation of Pak Rupee after it hit its lowest Rs.185.35 against USD in interbank followed by slump of PSX by 1,250 points 100-index, in a day.

Dr. Baig attributed it to current political instability, pressure of balance of payments and depleting foreign reserves and said the massive depreciation of the rupee will further increase the inflation and affect the common man.

The present situation is badly affecting our economy which is already in crisis. Dr. Baig suggested urgent resolution of the present turmoil to lead to political stability to offset any further setback to the feeble economy.