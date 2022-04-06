Body of missing boy found in sewerage drain

SUKKUR: A body of a missing boy was found on Tuesday from a sewerage drain near Bhans Colony in Larkana.
The local municipality employees working in a drain, found a body of a six-year-old child, who was missing for the past 45 months from his house in Bhens Colony. The body was recognised as a six-year-old boy Abdul Razaq Jatoi from Bhens Colony Larkana.
Abdul Hameed, father of the deceased told that his child had disappeared on Feb 26 2022, when he left their house for a local shop and never returned again. Later, he had registered a complaint of his mysterious disappearance at the Rehmatpur Police Station in Larkana, saying to have no enmity with anyone.
