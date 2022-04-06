Senate election video scam: ECP reserves verdict in Gillani’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reserved the verdict on the disqualification of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani and his son Ali Haider Gillani on the plea of PTI leaders.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the disqualification petition. The petition was filed on March 3 last year by PTI members Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab in the Election Commission seeking disqualification of Gillani, who was also a candidate for the Chairman Senate, on the issue of a video regarding Senate election.

Apart from petitioners, Ali Haider Gillani's lawyer Hassan Mann also appeared before the bench. During the hearing, Malika Bukhari contended that Ali Haider Gillani had admitted in a press conference that he had incited the wasting of votes, not necessarily had he not paid the money or there was no corruption involved in the matter.

She continued that Ali Haider had committed corruption and the Election Commission can conduct a forensic audit of the videos using its powers. “We have full confidence in the Election Commission,” she remarked.

Following the arguments of PTI petitioners' lawyers, the Election Commission reserved its judgment on the disqualification petition of Yusuf and Ali Haider Gillani. The petition alleged that Ali Gillani, Member of Punjab Assembly from Multan, was seen in a viral video telling some parliamentarians how to lose votes to favour his father in the Senate elections. In the video, he was giving them numbers for writing on the ballot.

The petitioners contended that Gillani and his son had committed corrupt practices and deserved punishment under Section 174 of the Election Act. At the same time, it was requested that Yusuf Raza Gillani be disqualified for violating the Constitution by engaging in criminal activities with his son. Gillani had defended his son, saying they were seeking votes from all MNAs as they formed the electoral college for the Senate elections and also contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan in this connection.